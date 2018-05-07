Enjoy the moment while in high school

Being in high school is so underrated. It’s a scary transition from middle school. I remember dreading my first day as a freshman so much to the point where I couldn’t sleep the night before. I thought that I would have no friends and would be alone. I know now that it was only my imagination. Now, four years later, I wish that I could go back to my first day.

All through my high school years, people have been preaching to me that I should cherish the time I have here because it flies by. I always brushed it off because I never really liked school. I realize now that they were right… I have less than a month until graduation. Now that I’ve been through all the years, I can say I’ve learned so much.

I’ve learned to try to not worry about what others think. There will more than likely be people to make fun of you and the things you do no matter what…just try your best to ignore it and focus on the people you love. This applies to life in general, too. You’re always going to have that one person to criticize every move you make, so do your best and don’t let it bother you.

Try not to spend all your high school years worrying about having a boyfriend/girlfriend. It’s exciting to have someone to love, but it also brings a lot of stress on you. If God brings someone to you while you’re in school then great, but if not, be patient. Sometimes it works out throughout high school and you’ll get the label as “high school sweethearts,” but most of the time you don’t find the one until after you get out of school. Luckily for me, I was one of those who found a sweetheart, but that doesn’t mean I wasn’t stressed out some of the time over it all through school.

Pay attention in class. Pay attention to the teachers who seem to gripe at you all the time. After all, the only reason they stay on you is because they care about you. There are more people in this school that care about you and your future more than you think. Do your work. I promise it will help tremendously in college to have good grades.

Most importantly, put your own happiness first. It’s OK to be different from the other kids. It’s OK if you prefer to do things the other way. There’s nothing I can preach to you more than to make sure to put your feelings before anyone else’s. Take care of yourself.

If you feel like you aren’t able to do your home work one night because of something personal, it’s OK. Most of the teachers will understand…and even if that one teacher doesn’t, who cares? It’s one assignment.

Make the most of your high school years. Skip school one day to go and have lunch with some of your friends, make friends with everyone you can, participate in any sport that interests you. Finally, cherish the moment, because it will be gone before you know it.

Emily Raleigh is a senior at Harlan County High School and is a member of the Bear Tracks newspaper staff and a student in the communications/creative writing class at HCHS. This is a continuing series of columns produced by student writers.