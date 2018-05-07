Are you ready to do some fishing? If so, “Fishing the Tri-Cities,” a two-week fishing tournament, is set to kick off on May 19.

According to Main Street Director and Trail Town board member Bobbi Gothard, the event is intended to encourage people to fish the rivers and streams in and around the Cumberland, Benham and Lynch area.

“It’s family oriented, and for anyone who wants to fish,” Gothard explained. “You can fish up at Lynch at Looney Creek and come down through Benham to Cumberland and fish the Cumberland River all the way down to Dione.”

Gothard mentioned the Cumberland River is also fishable north of Cumberland, and fishing is also available in Kingdom Come State Park.

Gothard explained the tournament is not about the size or weight of the fish, and prizes will be drawn at random from the entries.

“When you catch a fish, take a picture of it,” she said. “Then, bring that picture into the Cumberland Tourism office and they will enter you into the drawing…on the last day of the tournament, they will have a drawing for winners from all the people who have submitted pictures of their fish.”

Dubbed a “virtual tournament,” participants may also enter by posting pictures of their fish on the event Facebook page. Up to 14 entries per person are possible.

The drawing will take place when the event culminates in a cookout at the Benham Park Shelter at 1 p.m. on June 2.

There is a $10 registration fee. To register visit the Cumberland Tourism Office at 506 W. Main Street in Cumberland. Tournament rules and regulations can be acquired at the Cumberland Tourism office or on the Trail Town Facebook page. All entries must be submitted by noon on June 1.