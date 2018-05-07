One of the rarest events in all of golf, a hole-in-one, occurred at the Firecracker Golf Scramble at the Sleepy Hollow Golf Course in Cumberland on Sunday.

According to a press release, George Hall, of Putney, hit a hole-in-one on hole No. 6, winning a Travis Mathew signature Head to Toe Outfit plus a $500 Online Shopping Spree.

“It was a lot of fun playing, especially because it was the first annual Firecracker Golf Scramble,” Hall said.

The release states the scramble was hosted by the Cumberland Tourist Commission with the proceeds going to help fund the Tri-Cities fireworks show this year. First, second and third place prize money was given to winners. First place went to Kevin Simpson of S&S Service. Other winners included Jon Estep, Eli Estep and Jared Cornett.

“We really enjoyed hosting this event, it was for a good cause and it also helped to promote one of our tourist attractions here in the City of Cumberland,” Cumberland Tourism Director Tracy Bailey said. “Sleepy Hollow golf course is a true challenge, where rolling hills and valleys create one of the most unique and beautiful golf courses in the country and we are thankful to have it.”

The Cumberland Tourist Commission sponsored a hole-in-one $10,000 cash prize put on hole No. 8, and several bonus hole-in-one prizes on multiple holes.

“We appreciate all the teams that came out to participate and all of our businesses and people who sponsored our first annual golf scramble,” Bailey said. “Without each of you we could not have made it happen this year.”