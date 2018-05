A Holmes Mill man is facing a charge of attempted murder after allegedly shooting at another person.

Mack Griffith, 51, was arrested on Sunday by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Dakota Torstrick.

According to the arrest warrant obtained by Torstrick, Griffith allegedly shot at another person on April 15 with a .45 caliber handgun.

Griffith was charged with attempted murder and lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.