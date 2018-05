Kim Henson | Daily Enterprise

Travelers along KY 72 in Baxter, near the U.S. 421 intersection at Dairy Queen, had to drive around a section of road that collapsed and has been marked as one lane due to a culvert failure during the recent flood damage. A pipe has been ordered to replace the failing culvert. Repairs will proceed once the culvert is received, which is currently estimated to be mid-summer, according to officials with the state transportation department.