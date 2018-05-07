Yearly rabies clinic schedule announced
The Harlan County Health Department is sponsoring its yearly rabies clinic. The schedule includes:
MAY 8
Cumberland (old high school parking lot) — 6:10 – 6:50 p.m.
Cumberland (Main St. Shopping Center) — 6:55 – 7:20 p.m.
Benham (old servicestation) — 7:30 – 7:50 p.m.
Benham (city hall) — 7:55 – 8:05 p.m.
Lynch (old commissary) — 8:15 – 8:30 p.m.
MAY 10
Wallins (just before county bridge) — 5:45 – 6:05 p.m.
Wallins Post Office — 6:10 – 6:30 p.m.
Hensley’s Grocery — 6:35 – 6:50 p.m.
Banner Fork Pentecostal Church — 6:55 – 7:15 p.m.
Brock’s Gas Station — 7:35 – 7:35 p.m.
Blacksnake (Little Howard’s Car Wash) — 7:45 – 7:55 p.m.
MAY 15
Coldiron Post Office — 5:50 – 6:15 p.m.
Tremont (Howard’s Gas Station) — 6:25 – 6:40 p.m.
Rio Vista (bridge area) — 6:50 – 7:10 p.m.
Loyall Post Office — 7:15 – 7:30 p.m.
MAY 17
Baxter Post Office — 5:50 – 6:15 p.m.
Bledsoe Post Office — 6:30 – 6:45 p.m.
Old Al’s Cash and Carry — 6:55 – 7:10 p.m.
Pine Mtn. Settlement School — 7:30 – 7:50 p.m.
MAY 22
Fairview (next to old Ditty Coal) — 5:50 – 6 p.m.
Sunshine (Harlan Church of God) — 6:10 – 6:20 p.m.
Elcomb (Baptist church) — 6:30 – 6:45 p.m.
Teetersville (The Laurels) — 6:50 – 7:05 p.m.
Pansy Missionary Baptist Church — 7:10 – 7:25 p.m.
JUNE 5
Ages Pentecostal Church — 5:50 – 6:15 p.m.
Old Verda grade school — 6:20 – 6:40 p.m.
Old Evarts High School — 6:50 – 7:15 p.m.
Kenvir (old Tiger’s Quick Stop) — 7:20 – 7:40 p.m.
JUNE 7
Rosspoint Elementary School — 5:50 – 6:10 p.m.
Putney Post Office — 6:20 – 6:30 p.m.
Putney Bible Church — 6:35 – 6:50 p.m.
Hiram (Trinity Tabernacle) — 7 – 7:10 p.m.
JUNE 12
ChalleNGe Academy (old Hall school) — 5:50 – 6:10 p.m.
Cawood Post Office — 6:20 – 6:40 p.m.
Cawood Elementary School — 6:45 – 7 p.m.
Cranks Post Office — 7:10 – 7:25 p.m.
Other yearly vaccinations for cats and dogs are also offered at the following prices: Cats — Rabies, $5; Feline Distemper/Calicvax, $16; Feline Leukemia/Dis/Cali, $31. Dogs — Rabies, $5; Parvo, $7; Distemper/Parvo, $16; Bordetella, $13; Lyme, $39.