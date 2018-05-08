Local Sports

‘Passing for a Purpose’ camp set for Saturday

The seventh annual “Passing for a Purpose” camp will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3.p.m. at Coal Miners Memorial Stadium.

The camp donates all proceeds to a charity, which will be Shekinah Village this year. The fee is $10 per camper and is open to all campers grades K-12. The camp includes a camp shirt, meal, basic skills and techniques and various guest speakers/coaches, including David Jones, current Phelps coach and former Belfry/UK star.

Coaches working the camp will also include current Harlan County staff members and other surrounding area high school and middle school coaches. The camp includes group breakdowns, route running, basic route combos, quarterback footwork/drops, one on ones and obstacle courses. All positions are welcome.

For more information, contact HCHS coach Eddie Creech at eddie.creech@harlan.kyschools.us

^^^

Blakley pitches 1-hitter as Skins blank Fleming-Neon

Brayden Blakley allowed only one hit while striking out six as Cumberland (16-1) coasted past visiting Fleming-Neon 7-0 on Monday.

Nazareth Sanchez and Blakley each had two singles for the Redskins. Nathan Shepherd added a triple. Jaedyn Gist, Shawn Carroll and Karsten Dixon added one single each.

^^^

Montanaro, Hensley team on no-hitter as Giants win

Nate Montanaro and Wyatt Hensley teamed on a no-hitter as the Home Federal Giants rolled to a 19-4 win over the Anderson Laws and Jones Cubs in Harlan Little League action on Friday.

Montanaro struck out three and walked nine in recording five outs. Hensley earned the win as he struck out four and walked three in 1 1/3 shutout innings.

Montanaro led the Giants at the plate with three hits, including a home run. Jace Brown also had a home run. Vincent Smith had a triple and single. Colby Shepherd and Brennan Blevins had two singles each. Hensley added a double.

Stewart and Sutton shared mound duty for the Cubs.