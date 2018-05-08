Tri-Cities looks at merger

Many residents of Cumberland, Benham and Lynch attended a meeting on Monday to hear the results of a feasibility study concerning the possible merger of the three cities into one entity.

The study was commissioned by the Tri-City Chamber of Commerce on behalf of the three cities.

Kentucky League of Cities Director of Community Development Services Tad Long presented the findings to those in attendance, including representatives from Cumberland, Benham and Lynch city governments.

According to the study summary presented by Long, merger of the cities is legally feasible and may be financially feasible. The most difficult aspect of completing a merger would be finding the “political will” to move forward and complete the process.

“If you’re not familiar with political will, this is what it is,” Long said. “All three city councils must vote in the affirmative to place the question on the ballot for the citizens to vote on…the merger can’t take place without the citizens voting. But the citizens can’t vote unless the elected officials are willing to put it on the ballot. Political will is that courage that it takes for your elected officials in all three cities to put the question to the voters. That will be, in our opinion, the most difficult part of this whole process.”

Long pointed out mergers of this type are rare. Between 1021 and 1996, 132 attempts were made to merge cities, with 22 being successful.

The study states the population of the area has been steadily decreasing, with each of the three cities losing between 7.1 and 8.2 percent of their population from 2010 to 2016. The cities lost between 44.5 percent and 57 percent of their population from 1980 through 2016.

The study also addresses the financial situations of each city.

“There are only two solutions,” Long said. “Increase revenue, or reduce expenses…those are the only choices if this situation is going to be changed.”

Long said there is no guarantee that a merger would fix the financial problems faced by the cities.

“A day of reckoning is coming, and it’s coming soon,” Long said. “The challenge is twofold: One, what are you going to do about the budgets…then, what’s the best way to attack it, as independent cities or as a merged government? That’s the choices.”

Several in attendance commented during a question and answer period after the presentation.

“What I heard you say was change is coming to the Tri-City area,” said area resident Cleon Cornett. “We can manage that change and it may benefit us, or we can not manage it and it may not benefit us.”

Long agreed with Cornett’s assessment.

Another area resident asked if the study had looked at the financial impact should the cities be dissolved into the county. Long advised that was not part of the study.

Benham City Council member George Massey also commented.

“I’ve been on the council for 17 years,” Massey said. “We all hate to see change. But this is a new time and a new day…like I’ve said time and time again at our council meetings, over 95 percent of the people in Benham are on a fixed income; there’s no more money coming.”

Massey pointed out Benham cannot afford a badly needed new water tank.

“Our kids are leaving and don’t want to come back here,” Massey said. “We’ve got sewer system problems. We need help. The only way we’re going to get help is to help ourselves. We’ve got to come together.”

According to Massey, Benham must do something soon.

“Benham can’t survive two years,” Massey said.

Lynch Mayor John Adams pointed out a merger would not result in lower expenses to area residents.

“Nobody needs to leave this meeting thinking that they’re not going to be paying more for services, because they will,” Adams said. “There’s no way around it.”

A complete copy of the feasibility study can be found online at https://docs.wixstatic.com/ugd/c15e39_1592d69be01249aa9316237fb20c73e9.pdf