Arrest at high school

A Harlan County High School student was arrested after allegedly making a threat.

Willie Doan, 18, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office received information about a threat that was allegedly made by a student at Harlan County High School. Through further investigation and following several student interviews, an arrest warrant was obtained.

“The Sheriff’s Office and school officials continue to take complaints seriously,” the release stated. “The safety of our children and school staff is our highest priority and we will continue to work closely with school officials to ensure safety and security at our schools.“

The case remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation by Harlan County School officials and the Cumberland City Police Department.

Doan was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center and is currently being held with no bond set.

A press release also states the following individuals were served with indictments by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office:

• Frank Robinette, 25, of Harlan, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance and first-degree persistent felony offender;

• Kenneth Ward, 30, of Gulston, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance;

• Robert “Bogie” Burkhart, 64, of Evarts, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance;

• Malachi Hodge, 28, of Coldiron, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance and second-degree persistent felony offender;

• Chasity Phillips, 23, of Harlan, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance and second-degree persistent felony offender;

• Amanda Elliott, 36, of Evarts, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance and persistent felony offender.