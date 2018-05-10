Jenkins, HC win district rematch

Round 1 belonged to Ashley Overbay as the Harlan Lady Dragons won a 2-1 pitchers’ duel last month at Harlan County High School.

Round 2 went to Destinee Jenkins as the Harlan County senior pitched a five-hitter and clubbed a two-run homer in the Lady Bears’ 4-1 victory on Thursday at Harlan.

“Our girls knew they needed this game and came in a lot more focused than last time,” Harlan County coach Tim McElyea said. “We knew it would be another pitchers’ duel and Des was real strong out there, then gave us a little cushion with that homer late in the game.”

“Stringing hits together has been our problem all year. We just don’t score a lot of runs,” added Harlan coach David Overbay. “Destinee is a very good pitcher. I thought Ashley pitched well also, but Harlan County got the hits when they needed them.”

Harlan County (13-7 overall, 4-1 district) can clinch the top seed in the 52nd District Tournament with a win Monday at home against Middlesboro. If the Lady Jackets win, there will be a three-way tie between HCHS, Harlan and Middlesboro.

Hannah Johnson, Kacie Russell and Nikki Creech each had two hits for the Lady Bears. Johnson had a double and single while Russell and Creech added two singles each. Jenkins had a homer.

Savanna Smith led Harlan (11-5 overall, 3-2 district) with a double and single. Overbay, AnnMarie Bianchi and Hannah Jones contributed one single each.

Harlan County took a 1-0 lead in its opening bat as Creech led off with a single and scored on Russell’s sharp single into center.

Harlan answered in the bottom of the inning when Overbay singled and scored on Smith’s double to center.

There were only three errors combined in the game but one on Overbay in the third inning cost Harlan a run as she threw a grounder hit by Jenkins into right field for a three-base error. A wild pitch brought in the go-ahead run.

Neither team scored again until Creech beat out a bunt hit with two outs in the seventh inning and strolled home when Jenkins launched a two-run shot over the fence in center.

Harlan plays host to Lynn Camp on Friday. Harlan County will travel to Somerset this weekend for the Somerset-Pulaski County Showcase.

———

Harlan County 101 000 2 — 4 7 1

Harlan 100 000 0 — 1 5 2

Jenkins and Long; Overbay and Cornett. WP — Jenkins (11-7). LP — Overbay (11-5).