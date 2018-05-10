Luttrell pleased with Dragons’ spring

Coming off a disappointing 3-8 season that included a first-round playoff exit, the Harlan Green Dragons are determined to turn around their fortunes next fall with a veteran squad returning, including eight starters on both offense and defense.

The Dragons have spent some time on the field the past three weeks for spring practice and coach John Luttrell has been pleased with the results.

”The spring has gone pretty well,” he said. “We don’t have enough to go in pads to actually practice, so we have been doing drill work and some installation on the field. We have about 24 out for spring activities. I am extremely pleased with our off season work outs.”

Harlan will bring back most of its key players, including senior tailback John Brady Brock, who led the Dragons last season with 765 yards rushing. Senior quarterback Kilian Ledford is back for his third season as a starter, passing for 501 yards last season. Senior receiver Will Varner led the team in receptions with 23 for 286 yards. Tate Bryson, Caleb Adkins and Jon Eldridge are also back at receiver, with Franklin Davis, Garrett Begley and Braydon Shanks returning on the line.

Ledford led the team in tackles last year with 97 and returns along with Shanks (56), Ethan Clem (55), Bryson (46) and Jarett McKenzie (45). Davis, Eldridge and Adkins are also back. Jacob Howard and Jordon Howard, both starters last year before leaving the team, are also expected to move into the lineup, along with Britt Lawson.

Luttrell said the team’s work in the weightroom in the winter and spring has been outstanding.

“We have Ethan Shepherd (eighth grader), who is benching 330, squatting 500 and deadlifting 525. Franklin Davis is benching 275, squatting 500 and deadlifting 550. Jordon Howard is benching 275, squatting 500 and deadlifting 500. Britt Lawson, who weights 238 pounds, power cleans 200 and benches 185. Luke Carr (another eight grader) benched 200 and squatted 400,” Luttrell said. “Those are some pretty good numbers. We have had 20-plus lifting since December.”

Harlan 2018 schedule

Aug. 17 at Floyd Central

Aug. 24 at Paintsville

Aug. 31 Thomas Walker, Va.

Sept. 7 Middlesboro

Sept. 14 Magoffin County

Sept. 21 Jenkins

Sept. 29 Open

Oct. 5 at Williamsburg

Oct. 12 Lynn Camp

Oct. 19 Pineville

Oct 26 at South Laurel