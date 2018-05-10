Mother’s Day is Sunday

Mother’s Day is this Sunday, sending many to the stores in search of a gift or card for their mom.

According to the Time and Date website at www.timeanddate.com, Mother’s Day is annually observed in the United States on the second Sunday in May. The day is an opportunity to celebrate motherhood and appreciate mothers and mother figures. Gifts, flowers, cards, candy, a meal in a restaurant or other treat are just a few of the things folks do to show their appreciation to their mother and mother figures, including grandmothers, great-grandmothers, stepmothers, and foster mothers.

The Time and Date website states Mother’s Day’s origins are credited to multiple people. Julia Ward Howe and Anna Jarvis, many believe, were instrumental in establishing the tradition of Mother’s Day in the United States. Other sources claim Juliet Calhoun Blakely initiated Mother’s Day in the late 1800s in Albion, Michigan. Each year, her sons paid tribute to her and urged other people to do likewise.

If you are at a loss for something to give your mother on Mother’s Day, the Business Insider website at http://www.businessinsider.com has a number of suggestions for those who have waited until the last minute, including a photo album, a collection of essential oils or a box of chocolates.

The History Channel’s website www.history.com shows Mother’s Day is celebrated differently depending on what country you’re in. For example, in Thailand, Mother’s Day is always celebrated in August on the birthday of the current queen, Sirikit. Another different sort of observance of Mother’s Day can be located in Ethiopia, where families gather to sing songs and eat a large meal each fall as part of a multi-day celebration honoring motherhood known as Antrosht.

However you decide to observe Mother’s Day, it’s always a good idea to make sure your mother knows she is appreciated.