Parsons honored

Photo submitted

Linda Parsons was honored during the Harlan County Community Scholarship Banquet for her 3 1/2 decades of service to the children of Harlan County as a member of the board of directors of the scholarship. Parsons fulfilled many duties during her volunteer tenure, including fundraising and banquet planning. Harlan County Attorney Fred Busroe delivered highlights of many contributions by Parsons to the scholarship fund. Presenting an appreciation award to Parsons were C.D. Morton, left, and Busroe, right.