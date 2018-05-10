Whitley routs Harlan; Knott defeats HC

Whitley County, under first-year coach Jeremy Shope, has been perhaps the most improved team in the 13th Region. The Colonels were especially impressive against Harlan, following a 24-0 win in Williamsburg early in the season with a 21-1 victory Tuesday.

Harlan was limited to two hits — singles by Garrett Begley and Jeremiah Mills. Josh Knuckles drove home Michael Robinson with the Dragons’ only run.

Pedro Roman, Tyler Carmical, Wil McCarthy and Ethan Cornett shared mound duty for the Dragons.

———

Whitley County 961 50 — 21 17 0

Harlan 010 00 — 1 2 4

Roman, Carmical (1), McCarthy (2), Cornett (4) and Knuckles; Petrey, Downs (4) and Shelton, Petrey (4). WP — Petrey. LP — Roman (0-1).

^^^

Harlan County fell back below the .500 mark with a 6-3 loss Tuesday to the visiting Knott Central Patriots.

Knott Central grabbed a 4-0 lead and held off a pair of comeback bids for the 8-9 Black Bears.

Caleb Justice drove in four runs with a double and single to lead Knott. Kyle Hofsess, Kent Damron, Chase Napier and Colby Napier added one hit each.

Cameron Nease and Tyler Casolari each had two hits to lead the Black Bears. Devon Rodrigues, Caleb Carmical and Quinton Boggs added one hit each.

Jay Harris suffered the loss as he gave up six runs (two earned) on six hits, with five strikeouts and three walks.

Harlan County will play host to Hazard on Friday.

———

Knott Central 210 100 2 — 6 6 1

Harlan County 000 200 1 — 3 7 4

Grigsby, Hofsess (7) and Jacobs; Harris and Casolari. WP — Grigsby. LP — Harris (1-2).