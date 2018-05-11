A tribute to mothers

One of the best things on Facebook is the number of new baby photos that pop up regularly. There is something about a new baby that touches our hearts and gives us hope for the future. The You tube video this week of the service man who couldn’t get home in time for the birth of his first baby but got to watch it all on his i-phone went viral almost instantly. His expressions were priceless, and the joy unmistakable on his face.

Of all the gifts in my life, I am especially thankful for motherhood. I would have been like the little old lady who lived in the shoe if I had been given the choice of how many children I wanted. There would have been so many, I wouldn’t know what to do. Alas, I only have one child.

Motherhood is more than being a biological donor to a child’s DNA and giving physical birth to them. Motherhood calls many women to fulfill the role of raising and rearing children to which they did not give birth. Older mothers in our society often have to step up and raise their grandchildren and even their great grandchildren for one reason or another. Sisters often raise their siblings if something happens to prevent the parents from fulfilling that responsibility. Adoptive mothers love their babies as if they were born of their own heart. Foster mothers provide love and nurturing that allows children to flourish in a safe environment.

I am especially thankful for my own mother. She is a beautiful, godly woman who has always been there for me and would whip a room full of tigers with one hand tied behind her back to protect me if I needed it. I am so blessed to still have both of my parents with me at my age, and I know it. I cannot imagine my life without her in it.

Mothers deserve a day of their own. If any of our readers have forgotten, there is still time to buy a card, a present, flowers, or make a homemade greeting. Most mothers don’t require an elaborate gift, but they certainly do appreciate being remembered on this special day.

The history of Mother’s Day is interesting. It goes all the way back to the Greeks and Romans. Mother’s Day is actually celebrated in 46 countries around the world, but not all on the same date. In the UK and Ireland, it is called Mothering Day and was celebrated long before it was established in the United States.

According to Mothering Day Celebration.Com, Mother’s Day in the United States came about primarily through the efforts of two women. “The idea of official celebration of Mothers day in US was first suggested by Julia Ward Howe in 1872. An activist, writer and poet Julia shot to fame with her famous Civil War song, “Battle Hymn of the Republic”. Julia Ward Howe suggested that June 2 be annually celebrated as Mother’s Day and should be dedicated to peace. She wrote a passionate appeal to women and urged them to rise against war in her famous Mother’s Day Proclamation, written in Boston in 1870.”

Perhaps it was because her plans were also part of a political statement, they fell short. Anna Jarvis is credited as the Founder of Mothers Day in the United States. Anna Jarvis never married and never had children of her own, but she is also known as the Mother of Mother’s Day. Her mother, Anna Marie Reeves was a social activist and social worker. She wanted to see women honored on a special day. Her daughter, Anna Jarvis worked hard to bestow honor on all mothers. Eventually, instead of a steadfast date, it was decided that the second Sunday in May would be the day devoted to mothers across the United States.

