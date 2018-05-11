Local Sports

Montanaro leads Giants to victory over Yankees

The Home Federal Giants held off a comeback attempt by the Fuelco Yankees for a 6-5 win Tuesday in Harlan Little League action.

Nate Montanaro led the Giants with two singles. Jace Brown and Wyatt Hensley each had doubles. Baylor Varner and Dallas Sergent added singles.

Brennan Blevins gave up three runs in 3 2/3 innings with four strikeouts and five walks. Varner allowed two runs in 2 1/3 innings.

Brayden Morris led the Yankees with two hits. Jake Brewer, Landon Meyers, Tucker Ball, Chris Rouse and Joe Hoskins added one hit each. Meyers had a triple, while Ball and Rouse added doubles.

Ball struck out nine and walked two in 4 2/3 innings on the mound. Gunner Johnson recorded the final out.

Carroll powers Yankees in two wins over Dodgers

Shawn Carroll hit two homers, one inside the park and one out,, along with two doubles and a single as the Yankees overpowered the Dodgers 23-9 in Tri-City Little League action Tuesday.

Alex Creech added a double, single and inside-the-park homer. Aiden Craig had a triple and four singles. Christian Maggard singled three times. Peyton Jackson added a triple, double and single. Sedrick Washington singled twice. Brayden Casolari had a double and Cruz Galloway added a single.

Creech pitched four innings to earn the win, striking out six and walking one. Casolari pitched two innings with three strikeouts and no walks.

Kaden Boggs led the Dodgers with a triple and double. Tyler Lunsford had a triple and single. Kaden Boggs singled twice. Gage Smith had a double. Christian Teaster, Tristan Saunders, Liam Garland and Danny Collins added one single each.

Garland, Boggs, Lunsford and Saunders shared mound duty.

Carroll pitched a one-hitter Thursday with 10 strikeouts and two walks as the Yankees blanked the Dodgers 10-0.

Craig had two singles to lead the Yankees’ offense. Casolari, Carroll and Creech each added triples. Washington contributed a double. Maggard, Gavin Lloyd and Braxton Bowen each added singles.

Tyler Lunsford tripled for the Dodgers. Caleb Banks and Liam Garland saw action on the mound.

New Harlan falls to Corbin in middle school softball

New Harlan fell 12-9 to Corbin in middle school softball action.

Rylie Maggard and Cassidy Engle led the Lady Patriots with two singles each. Cianna Martinez and Haylee Mabes added one single each.

Maggard pitched a complete game with five strikeouts and four walks.

Grace Rader and Kandance Miles each had doubles for Corbin. Laila Stidham, Alayna Reynolds and Kennedy Grills had singles.