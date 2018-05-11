News Around the State

Ky.’s Unemployment Insurance expands support services

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s unemployment insurance agency has expanded online customer services with a new feature called myKentuckyCareerCenter.

State officials say the secure feature can be used to check unemployment insurance claim balances and payment history. It also can access unemployment insurance documents and be used to communicate with claims advisers with a secure chat tool.

Unemployment insurance is a safety net for people who lose their jobs through no fault of their own.

Katie Houghlin, director of Unemployment Insurance, says the new online feature is mobile friendly and easily accessible to any Kentuckian with internet access.

The myKentuckyCareerCenter feature also will display a calendar of events to help customers manage their unemployment insurance activities and notify them of upcoming re-employment services to help them get back to work sooner.

Murray State suspends Greek life social activities

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — A public university in Kentucky has placed all fraternity and sorority social activities on indefinite suspension.

The Murray Ledger & Times reports that Murray State University’s decision comes after a friend of a student died at an off-campus fraternity house slightly more than a week ago and after a rape was reported at an off-campus fraternity house last weekend. The university’s police crime log indicates five incidents of sexual assault have been reported at fraternity houses this school year, along with other crimes.

The vice president for university advancement, Adrienne King, says the suspension “is not a direct reflection of any one particular incident” but rather from a review of national trends and the university’s own reports.

The suspension will last the duration of a review of Greek activity policy and procedures.

Body pulled from Licking River near Kentucky-Ohio border

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A body has been pulled from the Licking River in northern Kentucky.

News outlets report the body was pulled out of the river Thursday afternoon under a bridge near where the Licking River and Ohio River meet.

Covington Police Lt. Col. Brian Steffen tells The Cincinnati Enquirer the department has no information to release yet. He declined to say if the person was a man or woman. He says the person’s identity and cause of death are being investigated.

WLWT-TV reports Covington Fire officials say the body was spotted by officials with the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

State parks encourage kids to visit with special day

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky state park officials are encouraging parents to bring children to outdoor events at state parks later this month for “Kids to Parks Day.”

The event was first celebrated in 2011 by the National Park Trust. The intent is show the importance of active, healthy living. This year the event falls on Saturday, May 19.

Some of the participating parks around Kentucky include E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park in Louisville, Jenny Wiley State Resort Park in Prestonsburg, Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park and John James Audubon State Park.

The Louisville park is planning a hike on Goose Creek Nature Trail to explore plants and wildlife and Jenny Wiley will have a day with free activities for children featuring games, concessions, and animals.