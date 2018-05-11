Thanks to my mom for always being there

Moms… they’re the ones who gave us life. They drive us crazy, but we wouldn’t know where we would be without them. Although I know you know how much I love you for giving me life, I don’t think you can begin to truly understand how much I appreciate, respect and look up to you. There is no way I tell you often enough…Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and what better way to show your mom you love her than writing her an article? Here’s to you, mom!

You heard my first cry, and one day you will probably hear my last. I just want to thank you. All these years I never really realized just how important your mom is in your life. I believe God has a special place up above for them. I want to thank you first for giving me life, even if sometimes I feel like I don’t want it. It’s weird to think that I’ve been alive for 18 years now. I’m technically an adult, but I still feel like I need your guidance through life. I want to thank you for being strong. You’re the strongest person I know. There’s no one that I could have went through what you did. Whenever I feel down, I tell myself that if you can do it, I can too.

I want to say thank you for loving me when I need it and when I’m not so lovable. I know I’m a pain sometimes, if not most times. I’m sorry for my teenage years because I know that’s the age when you don’t really want to be around your mom. As I get older I realize that the only person you need is your mom. You put up with my unpredictable, incomprehensible mood swings, and countered them with nothing but love and kindness. You have forgiven every bratty comment, every slammed door and every unnecessary eye roll. Thank you for not holding those years against me. Thank you for seeing the goodness in me even when I didn’t deserve it.

Thank you for always listening to me and for trying to understand how I feel. You were my best friend through my first heartbreak; I’ve never found a more comforting shoulder to cry on. You helped me find grace and strength even through my worst memories.. I’ll never grow tired of your long hugs or loud laughs, and I know now that even on my saddest days I’ll never truly be alone. I know that when I hurt, you hurt. I cry, you cry.

Thank you for being not only my mom, but my best friend. I know that I can talk to you about anything and you will try to give me your best advice… sorry that I don’t agree with it most times. But most of all, thank you for being you. There’s no one else that I would want as my mother. It hurts my heart to know one day I will have to live this life without you, but I think that I will just go with you.

^^^

———

Emily Raleigh is a senior at Harlan County High School and is a member of the Bear Tracks newspaper staff and a student in the communications/creative writing class at HCHS. This is a continuing series of columns produced by student writers.