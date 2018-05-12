Lady Dragons mark Senior Night with a rout of Lynn Camp

As they completed one of the best seasons in school history, the four Harlan High School softball seniors made sure they celebrated Senior Night with a victory.

Ashley Overbay, Harlan’s senior ace, pitched a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts and no walks as she faced only one hitter over the minimum in a 10-0 five-inning win over visiting Lynn Camp that pushed the Lady Dragons’ record to 12-5.

Savanna Smith led the Harlan offense with a double and two singles. Overbay and Payton Bennett had two doubles each. Katelyn Burkhart, also a senior, pounded out a pair of singles. Jayda Young, also a senior, had a single, as did Hannah Jones and Kaytlin Cornett.

“The girls played really well tonight after a disappointing loss last night. They really bounced back,” said Harlan coach David Overbay of the Lady Dragons’ 4-1 loss a night earlier to Harlan County. “It was a great way to honor these four seniors (Overbay, AnnMarie Bianch, Young and Burkhart) tonight. They have been such a big part in getting this program where we want it to be.”

Harlan scored single runs in each of the first three innings. Overbay doubled in the first and came home on Smith’s hit. Burkhart singled in the second, then stole second, moved to third on a passed ball and scored on Jones’ ground out. Smith was safe on an error in the third inning and scored on Bennett’s double to center.

Burkhart and Jones singled to star the fourth inning. Haven Saylor reached on an error to load the bases, and Overbay cleared them with her second double of the game. She came around on Smith’s single to center. Bennett drove in Smith with her second double of the game.

Burkhart reached first on an error in the fifth inning, then Jones walked and Saylor grounded out to advance the runners. Overbay was intentionally walked to load the bases, then Smith doubled down the left field line to end the game via the 10-run mercy rule.

Harlan closes its district schedule Monday at home against Bell County.

— — —

Lynn Camp 000 00 – 0 1 2

Harlan 111 52 – 10 12 0

Roberts and Shepherd; Overbay and Cornett. WP – Overbay (12-5). LP – Roberts.