Varner tosses no-hitter against Lions

With only a week left in the regular season, the Harlan Green Dragons are happy to know they have their ace back.

Junior righthander Will Varney, who struggled with control through the first half of the season, was dominant on Saturday at Union College as he pitched a no-hitter in the Dragons’ 2-0 win over Pineville in the first game of a doubleheader. Varner struck out 11 in the five inning and walked only one, giving up a free pass to Dion Coffman to prevent a perfect game.

Harlan did all of its offensive damage from the top two spots in the order as Varner had a triple and single to score both runs. Tyler Carmical singled twice, driving in runs in the first and third innings. Josh Knuckles, Michael Robinson and Garrett Begley added one single each.

Reese Capps pitched well in a losing effort, giving up seven hits while striking out four and walking none.

Varner earned a second win as he pitched four shutout innings in the nightcap with nine strikeouts and one walk as the Dragons won 7-0. Michael Robinson pitched one hitless inning in relief with one strikeouts.

Varner had a triple and two singles to again lead the Harlan offense. Carmical, Wil McCarthy, Trevor Pryor and Shane Lindsay added one single each.

Capps had both hits for the Lions.

Harlan (6-14) plays host to Lynn Camp on Tuesday.

———

Harlan fell 16-1 to visiting Knox Central as Thomas Jackson and Jeff Grubb teamed on a one-hitter. Jackson struck out eight and walked two in four innings. Grubb struck out two in one perfect inning on the mound.

Larken Abner had three hits, including two doubles, to lead the 17-6 Panthers. Blevin Campell, Evan Landrum and Tucker Holland added two hits each.

Knuckles had the only hit for the Dragons.

———

Harlan 101 00 — 2 7 0

Pineville 000 00 — 0 0 1

Varner and Knuckles; Capps and Goodin. WP — Varner (3-2). LP — Capps.

———

Harlan 302 02 — 7 7 1

Pineville 000 00 — 0 2 4

Varner, Robinson (5) and Knuckles; Capps, Coffman (2) and Goodin. WP — Varner (4-2). LP — Capps.

———

Knox Central 316 42 — 16 13 1

Harlan 000 10 — 1 1 3

Jackson, Grubb (5) and Worley; Robinson, McCarthy (4), Burnett (5) and Knuckles. WP — Jackson. LP — Robinson (0-5).