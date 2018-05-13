Bears walk off with a win on Scott’s single

Harlan County scored four runs in the sixth inning to pull even, then walked off with a 9-8 win in the seventh inning over Garrard County on Saturday at Bell County as Hunter Goodwin led off with a single and scored on Will Scott’s hit.

Benjamin Lewis led the HCHS offense with a triple and single. Devon Rodrigues added a double and single. Cameron Nease and Matthew Simpson had one double each. Scott, Goodwin, Tyler Casolari and Jonathan Wilder added one single each.

Dpwm 8-4 in the sixth inning, the Bears fought back. Casolari walked and Wilder singled before both scored on Simpson’s double. Rodrigues followed with a double before Lewis driven two runs with a triple.

Harris gave up eight runs in 4 1/3 innings to start the game, but all but one were unearned. Lewis pitched 2 2/3 shutout innings to earn the win, giving up one hit and three walks while striking out one.

———

Hazard jumped on Harlan County ace Cameron Nease for 11 runs in the first inning Friday on the way to a 14-9 win over the Bears.

Devin Morris had a home run and single, driving in four runs to lead the Bulldogs. Andy Baker added a pair of doubles and a single.

Lewis led HCHS, driving in four runs with two doubles and a single. Caleb Carmical had a double and single. Goodwin and Simpson added one double each. Rodridgue, Harris and Quinton Boggs had one single each.

Carmical gave up three runs on three hits with three strikeouts and four walks as he pitched the final 5 1/3 innings. Nease recorded the first two outs.

Harlan County (9-10) plays host to Perry Central on Tuesday and plays the Commodores again on Thursday in Hazard before closing the regular season at home against Letcher Central.

———

Garrard County 201 140 0 — 8 7 2

Harlan County 100 304 1 — 9 10 7

Davis, Cornett (6) and McGuffey; Harris, Lewis (5) and Casolari. WP — Lewis (2-1). LP — Cornett.

———

Hazard (11)00 030 0 — 14 9 1

Harlan County 300 510 0 — 9 10 8

Campbell, Parks (2), Baker (5), Blair (7) and Baker, Caudill (4); Nease, Carmical (1) and Casolari. WP — Parks. LP — Nease (2-3)