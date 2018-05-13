God is love

It’s so easy to judge. All we can see is a person’s actions and we don’t know what their heart is feeling at the time. We don’t know the turmoil inside of them that causes them to make certain decisions. If we practiced true compassion and tried to see everyone and every situation through the eyes of God, can you imagine how different our world would be?

When our loved ones go through hard times they need us to love them through their challenges. It’s easy to treat other people how they treat us and love only those who love us. God, however, wants us to love unconditionally and to treat others how we want to be treated. The ones who are struggling need a hand of love, instead of judgment and more heartache.

In my life, I have learned that when I can go in tears, with kindness and compassion, and sit with someone who is hurting, then I am able to release the bonds of judgment and just love them. The enemy tries to tell us that we would never make the mistakes that someone else is making, but we don’t know what we will do. Underneath it all, we are the same. We all make mistakes and sin. In God’s eyes, sin is sin — and He sent His Son to die for all sin.

We never get so far away that God’s love can’t reach us. He has grace for our every need. God doesn’t have the respect of persons. He loves us all the same. I am so grateful to be included in His love and His plan of salvation. Most of the time, I feel so unworthy to be loved by God, but He loves me just the same. He loves us in good times and bad. And gives us a wonderful example of how to love others.

Today and every day, my goal is to love others how God loves me.

Candida Sullivan is an award-winning author and inspirational speaker. She helps others to develop the mindset to overcome their circumstances. Her recent book, Despite Your Circumstances, won the 2016 CSPA Book of the Year Award in Christian Living. She lives in New Tazewell with her husband and kids. For more information about her books or to schedule her for your event, email her at candidasullivan@yahoo.com.