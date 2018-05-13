‘Passing for a Purpose’ mixes faith, football

Describing it as a mixture of faith and football, Harlan County football coach Eddie Creech was happy to see his annual Passing for a Purpose camp continue to grown with over 130 participants on Saturday at Coal Miners Memorial Stadium.

“Any time you can fill an entire football field from goal line to goal line during stretch lines, it is already a good day,” Creech said. “Passing for a Purpose is my favorite day of the year. These kids help one another throughout the day, encourage one another and love one another. I couldn’t be more pleased with how this camp has grown and progressed throughout the years.”

Former Belfry High School and University of Kentucky standout David Jones was the featured speaker at this year’s camp.

“Just from a personal standpoint, football made me who I am today,” Jones said. “It taught me a lot of things that I should do, and a lot of things that I shouldn’t do. It taught me a lot of respect and more importantly it taught me about faith.”

“It’s just an overall blessing for everybody. The kids learn about serving others because everything that goes on here today is raising money to help someone else,” Creech said.

Jones helped lead Belfry to 2A state championships in 2003 and 2004, then went on to UK where he played several positions, both on offense and defense. He returned the second half kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown in the Wildcats’ Liberty Bowl win over East Carolina in 2008. He was an undrafted free agent with the Baltimore Ravens and played for several indoor football league teams.

The Passing for a Purpose camp donates all proceeds to a charity, which was Shekinah Village this year. Coaches working the camp also included current Harlan County staff members and other surrounding area high school and middle school coaches. The camp includes group breakdowns, route running, basic route combos, quarterback footwork/drops, one on ones and obstacle courses.