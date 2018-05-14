4-H Kid’ Fun Day is coming up

4-H Poke Sallet Kids’ Fun Day will be held Wednesday, May 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Huff Park in Harlan. This year’s event will mark the 17th year we have celebrated Kids’ Fun Day at Harlan Huff Park.

The Harlan County 4-H Council and the Harlan County Government will provide free inflatables. We are adding more and more activities each year. The last seven years we added archery presented by the Department of Fish and Wildlife, Steve Combs and Homer Pigman which was well received. This year we will again have the archery program. Terry Connors, specialist with UK College of Agriculture Forestry Department, will be presenting a Wood Products Display.

Other displays games and/or exhibits will include Anthem, Trans-American Insurance, Army Corps of Engineers, KCEOC, Kentucky State Police, Cumberland Hope Center, Harlan County Adult Education, MCHC, Harlan Sheriff’s Department, Sunshine School, Harlan ARH and the Harlan Cancer Coalition.

Harlan CAA will provide free food for children only. If the weather is favorable, an Air Evac helicopter will be available for children to examine.

This will also mark the 17th year we have given away Poke Sallet 4-H Kids’ Fun Day T-Shirts. This seem to be a trademark of the 4-H Kids Fun Day now as everyone wants this T-shirt each year. The first 1,100 in attendance will receive a free T-shirt. In addition to T-shirts, there will be free toothbrushes for the children. You must be present to get a T-shirt and only one T-shirt per person will be given.

Other presenters will be Kentucky Farm Bureau, Tractor Supply Company, Harlan Fire Department and our Extension Office Family.

Beside the free inflatables there will be other games as well. We will have egg toss and sack race games. We will have free temporary tattoos, hula hoop contests, and face painting. Other games may be found at the exhibit and demonstration booths. There will be fun, games and prizes for everyone who attends.

If we have left out any organization presenting, or who would like to present, please accept our apology, call the Extension Office and register to present, and come on down to 4-H Kids’ Fun Day and see what else may be going on. Everything is free except for concessions. Refreshments will be sold by the Harlan County 4-H Teen Club to help pay for special 4-H Teen Club events. I would like to thank Don’s, Walmart, Cash Saver and Food City for their generous donations.

An event of this magnitude takes many volunteers and much hard work from our staff to make it successful. For all those who help we want to say thank you, and if you want to volunteer to help with 4-H Kids’ Fun Day or any other 4-H programs just give any of us a call at the Harlan County Cooperative Extension Service at 606-273-0835 or 606-573-4464.

Raymond Cox is the county extension agent for 4-H/youth development. Educational programs of the Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service serve all people regardless of race, color, age, sex, religion, disability or national origin.