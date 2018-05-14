Local DAR chapter honors students

The Mountain Trail Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently held a luncheon at the Harlan County Extension Office Depot to recognize local students.

The DAR Good Citizen chapter essay winner was Harlan High School student AnnMarie Bianchi.

The JROTC Bronze Medal recipient was Ashton Gross from Harlan County High School.

Breanna “Breezy” Epperson, the DAR Good Citizen representative from Harlan County High School, was also recognized for winning the Kentucky Society Daughters of the American Revolution scholarship for her first place essay on “What it Means to Be A Patriot.” She was honored at a brunch at the Hilton in downtown Lexington.

Members and prospective members attending were Pam Brewer, Arlene Brown, Theresa Coleman, Sharon Dean, Victoria Farley, Julia Mitchell, Sandra Mullins, Patsy Pate, and Dianna Short. Guests attending were Missy Bianchi, Edna Burkhart, Billie Easley, April Epperson, C.D. Morton, Cristal Pace, Stephanie Reynolds, Brent Roark and Zak Thompson.