News Around the State

Man killed in lawn mower accident at cemetery

LOUISA, Ky. (AP) — Authorities in Kentucky say a man has died in a lawn mower accident at a cemetery.

WSAZ-TV reports the accident happened Friday night at Pine Hill Cemetery in the eastern Kentucky community of Louisa.

The Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency says on its Facebook page that the Louisa Fire Department responded to the accident. The victim was transported to a Louisa hospital. His name was not immediate released.

Louisa police are investigating the accident.

Soldier missing in the Tennessee River in Ky.

LAKE CITY, Ky. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a Fort Campbell soldier reported missing while enjoying the water with friends along the Tennessee River in Kentucky.

Media outlets report the man was reported missing Friday while tubing at Kentucky Lake, where the river widens near Lake City.

A statement from Fort Campbell said “the soldier was boating and swimming with friends at the time of the accident. There were no other casualties.”

The Lyon County Emergency Management Agency was leading search and recovery efforts.

Brig. Gen. Todd Royar, acting senior commander of the 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell, said “our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and fellow soldiers as the search continues.”

Lake City is about 110 miles northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.

2 killed when motorcycles hit runaway trailer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed when the motorcycles they were riding crashed into a utility trailer that came loose from a truck on a Kentucky highway.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that an empty trailer became detached from the tow hitch of a Chevrolet Silverado in the westbound lane of U.S. Highway 150 in Mount Vernon on Saturday.

Kentucky State Police say the trailer went into the eastbound lane, where two motorcycles struck the trailer head-on.

Police said 24-year-old Nathaniel Gilkerson, of Carlisle, died at the scene. He was riding a Yamaha motorcycle,

Gayle Liver and his 65-year-old passenger, Ann D. Liver, were riding a Harley Davidson. Police said Ann Liver, also of Carlisle, died at the scene.

Gayle Liver was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police to return to district where boy was cuffed

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Police officers will return to a Kentucky school district where a sheriff’s deputy handcuffed an 8-year-old boy four years ago.

The Kentucky Enquirer reports the U.S. Department of Justice sent an April 24 letter to Covington Independent Public Schools noting a policy change that eases part of the January 2017 handcuffing-related settlement. Law enforcement was pulled out in the wake of the settlement, but the change cleared the way for their return.

The letter said the district has made sufficient progress in implementing the settlement agreement.

The Covington Police Department will station one school resource officer at the Holmes high school and middle school campus. Officers are still barred from working as school resource officers inside elementary schools.

District official Ken Kippenbrock says police won’t be asked to discipline students.

Fort Knox marking 100th anniversary

FORT KNOX, Ky. (AP) — Soldiers, civilian employees and people from the community are getting together this month to celebrate Kentucky military post Fort Knox as it marks its centennial.

They will gather May 22 to re-create a photo taken when the Army post was established in 1918, with soldiers then forming to spell out “Camp Knox.”

The post said it is including the larger community in the centennial version of the photo to show its appreciation for the support it’s been given.

A news release from Fort Knox says thousands of people are expected to participate. Commemorative centennial items, food and beverages will be available for sale, and there will be activities.

Ex-officials sued by U of L want school to cover legal costs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Three former officials of the University of Louisville Foundation are seeking to have their legal expenses covered in a lawsuit against them.

The Courier Journal reports the request filed by former chief financial officers Michael Curtin and Jason Tomlinson and ex-board member Burt Deutsch follows a similar motion made by former university president James Ramsey.

The motions ask a judge to order the foundation to pay their expenses.

Don Cox is an attorney representing Curtin, Tomlinson and Deutsch. Cox says the lawsuit could easily involve $1 million in attorneys’ fees for each of them as well as expenses for bringing in expert witnesses.

The university and its foundation sued Ramsey and several other ex-foundation officials last month. Ramsey is accused of overseeing schemes to steer millions of dollars from the investment arm into unauthorized ventures.

Planned road closure in Louisville has been delayed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a planned roadway closure in Louisville, Kentucky, is being delayed.

Media outlets report that the Louisville-Jefferson County Metropolitan Sewer District said Sunday that the closure of a section of River Road at West Washington Street and 7th Street has been delayed indefinitely.

The road has been scheduled to be closed from Monday through about March 2020 during construction on a tunnel project to prevent sewage from overflowing into Louisville waterways.

A statement from MSD said it has found potential alternatives that may minimize the length of the closure or “mitigate the closure.”

The project includes plans to build a drop shaft, which is an underground connection point that will move wastewater and rainwater from the sewer into the Waterway Protection Tunnel.