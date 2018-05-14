Russell’s 3-hitter sends HCHS past Lady Cardinals

After two unimpressive performances to start the Somerset/Pulaski County Showcase over the weekend, the Harlan County Lady Bears closed strong with a 13-1 win over South Laurel.

HCHS lost to the Lady Cards 11-5 less than a week earlier at Harlan County and also fell to South in last year’s regional tournament.

Kacie Russell shut down the potent South offense, giving up only three hits while striking out two.

Emily Collett, Regan Caudill and Brandy Adams each had two hits for the Lady Bears, with Adams and Collett each driving in three runs and Caudill driving in two. Destinee Jenkins, Lainey Cox, Russell, Hannah Johnson, Emily Long and Nikki Creech added one hit each.

South Laurel played without senior shortstop Leslie Dixon, the 13th Region’s top-rated player.

HCHS lost 4-0 to North Laurel as Cox had both hits for the Lady Bears, a double and single.

Jenkins pitched a complete game, giving up six hits while striking out three.

Harlan County fell 8-1 to Somerset as Cox again led the Lady Bears with two singles. Collett, Jenkins and Adams each had one hit. Collett drove in Cox with the Lady Bears’ only run.

Jenkins and Kerrigan Creech pitched for the Lady Bears.

———

South Laurel 010 00 — 1 3 2

Harlan County 408 1x — 13 12 0

Gray, Taylor (3), Worley (4) and Dezarn; Russell and Long. WP — Russell (2-0). LP — Gray.

———

Harlan County 000 000 — 0 2 5

North Laurel 001 12x — 4 6 1

Jenkins and Long; Dagley and Marcum. WP — Dagley. LP — Jenkins (10-9).

———

Somerset 240 101 — 8 11 0

Harlan County 010 000 — 1 6 3

Jenkins, Creech (6) and Long; Cain and Ulrich. WP — Cain. LP — Jenkins (10-8).