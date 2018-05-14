Teachers complete Kentucky Reading Project

Several teachers from Harlan County Public Schools recently completed the Kentucky Reading Project (KRP) sponsored by the Collaborative Center for Literacy Development.

Teachers applied and were accepted into the KRP. In June 2017, teachers from several of our schools participated in a week-long training to help improve reading practices in the classroom.

Teachers attended two Saturday sessions during the school year and the Louisville Fair Share on Saturday.

At the Fair Share teachers were required to present their year-long reading project and the results of it as implemented in their classroom.

The mission of Kentucky Reading Project (KRP) is to increase student achievement and family engagement in literacy by empowering P-5 teachers to design and implement comprehensive, research-based instruction driven by the on-going assessment of diverse learners’ needs.

Attending from Harlan County Schools were: Black Mountain — Faith Clem; Cumberland — Ashley Creech, Megan Saylor, Jessica Welch, Kerri McCarthy, Megan Donahue, Bethany Gilliam, Lori Sumpter and Tiffany Wilson; Evarts — Rachel Huff; Green Hill, Erin Free; and Rosspoint, Leann Clem.