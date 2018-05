Chris Jones | Daily Enterprise

Joshua Lee, of Wallins, enjoyed a bite as his Dalmatian, Piper, waited patiently last Saturday during the Bark for Life event held at the Harlan Center. The event, a showcase for area dog owners, served as a precursor to the annual Relay for LIfe fundraiser by the American Cancer Society slated June 15 and 16 from 6 p.m. until 2 a.m. at Harlan’s Huff Park.