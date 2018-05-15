Anders at the helm of 3 newspapers

Interim regional editor Marisa Anders is the glue that holds together the editorial departments of two dailies and one weekly newspaper. Employees of the Claiborne Progress, the Middlesboro Daily News and the Harlan Daily Enterprise count themselves fortunate to have at the helm an editor who understands the value of working as a team.

Putting to bed a total nine newspapers each week is quite the daunting task. Add to that, the ‘open door policy’ she maintains, and you begin to understand the drive and the work ethic behind the woman.

No matter the time of day, night or weekend, if a story breaks, she is there.

Anders credits her abilities to ‘think outside the box,’ to be flexible and to adapt to each situation for her success during the 17 years she has been a part of the newspaper business.

Coming from a background in public relations, Anders understands and values the interdependency of the editorial and advertising departments. There would be no newspaper, if one is valued over the other.

Her employment background includes a stint at what is now the Claiborne Medical Center. She spent more than three years holding down dual roles as the director of community relations and coordinator of the Claiborne County Healthcare Foundation.

From August 1999 through June 2001, Anders handled all public relations for the Lincoln Memorial University. She was responsible for marketing and increasing the visibility of the Harrogate campus.

Among her other tasks were the creation of a monthly newsletter, the updating of the university website and the writing and designing of creative advertising copy.

Supervising students in the public relations activities course and acting as the university photographer were just two more of the jobs she performed while at LMU.

Prior to her university job, Anders utilized her skills in writing and public relations during a stint as the education coordinator for the Abraham Lincoln Museum.

A magna cum laude in communication arts, with a minor in English, Anders served as the salutatorian during her graduation, earning from LMU a Bachelor of Administration degree. A Dean’s List recipient, she was also included in the Alpha Chi National Honor Society, served on the Student Organization Council and as a Lincoln Ambassador, among other endeavors.

Anders went on to study educational administration and supervision at LMU, earning for herself a master’s degree in Education.

She has been a member of the board of directors for Leadership Claiborne since 1999, where she served one term as its president. She is an avid volunteer, serving the public through a plethora of nonprofits that include the American Cancer Society Relay for Life, the March of Dimes, the Claiborne Hunger Ministry, ‘Stand in the Gap’ Coalition, the Tri-State First Priority and Servolution Health Services.

When asked ‘why newspapers,’ Anders said she enjoys the day-to-day challenges associated with finding and distributing the latest local news to the residents in Claiborne, Bell and Harlan counties.

“I like the flexibility this job gives me. No new day is quite like the day before. It can be draining on the mind and the body, at times. But, I guess you can say, it’s in my blood,” said Anders.