News Around the State

911 center loses power, barring emergency calls

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — An emergency operations center in Kentucky lost power, leaving people unable to report emergencies for a few minutes.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports a technician performing routine maintenance Monday opened a cabinet door to part of the electrical system, shutting off power to Lexington’s Emergency Operations Center. The city said the outage lasted 16 minutes, but after two minutes, dispatchers were able to contact first responders with backup radios.

E-911 Director Robert Stack immediately sent half of the 911 operators and dispatchers on duty to the backup center in police headquarters, which operates independently from the operations center.

Chief of Staff Geoff Reed of Mayor Jim Gray’s office said the cause is being investigated.

The E-911 center on an average day receives a low volume of calls during the time when the outage occurred.

Company breaks ground on new $300M aluminum plant

GUTHRIE, Ky. (AP) — Aluminum supplier Novelis is breaking ground on a new $305 million processing plant in western Kentucky.

A release from Gov. Matt Bevin’s office says the new facility in Todd County will create 125 jobs.

Work began this week on the 400,000-square-foot (40,000-square-meter) facility on a 150-acre (60-hectare) site. The facility will heat treat and pre-heat rolled aluminum coils from the nearby Logan Aluminum operation in Russellville that is co-owned by Novelis.

Novelis supplies the auto industry and its aluminum is also used to make beverage cans, computers, mobile phones and architectural products.

The company expects the new Kentucky plant to open by 2020.

Distillery about to start construction on visitor center

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky distillery’s visitor center is expected to open next year.

Bulleit (BUL’-liht) Distilling Co. said construction will begin soon on its $10 million Visitor Center in Shelbyville.

Bulleit said in a news release Monday the center will include interactive education experiences, bourbon tastings and retail space. Tours will highlight the whiskey-making process and include a visit to founder Tom Bulleit’s office.

Company and local officials gathered Monday to celebrate the start of construction.

About 30 full- and part-time employees are expected within two years of opening.

Parent company Diageo’s Stitzel-Weller Distillery in Louisville will continue tours and remain a stop on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail tour. Diageo’s other brands include Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff and Guinness.

Richard Green named editor of Courier Journal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Veteran journalist Richard A. Green has been named editor of Courier Journal and Midwest regional editor for the USA Today Network.

The Courier Journal reports Green will begin his new role on May 30 and will work with the Louisville newspaper’s executive editor, Joel Christopher, to shape local coverage. Green says he wants to elevate stories that will make a difference across the state, with a focus on public service journalism.

Green will also supervise newsrooms in Indiana, Iowa and Missouri, including the Indianapolis Star and Des Moines Register.

He currently serves as executive editor and vice present of content for the North Jersey Media Group in New Jersey.