Cox, Osborne to be honored by Georgetown

Two Harlan County sports legends will join the Georgetown College Hall of Fame on Thursday in its 21st annual banquet.

Todd Cox, an all-state center at Harlan who starred on 13th Region championship teams in 1993 and 1995, and Happy Osborne, a Lynch graduate who led the men’s basketball team at Georgetown College to an NAIA national championship in 2000, will be honored in ceremonies at the Davis-Reid Alumni Gym at Georgetown. Doors will open at 4:30 for registration, with dinner starting at 5 p.m. and the program beginning at 6 p.m.

This year’s inductees also include Walt Delong, football; Greg Flesher, men’s golf; Rachel Vincent, women’s basketball, the 2001 softball team and Susan Gooden, distinguished alumni. Other various awards will be handed out to celebrate another successful year at Georgetown College. Tickets must be reserved and seating is limited.

Cox was an all-state selection for the Dragons as a senior in 1995 and played on the Kentucky All-Star team, along with teammate Charles Thomas, Kentucky’s Mr. Basketball that season. He also was a leader on Mike Jones’ All “A” Classic championships teams in 1994 and 1995 — teams that also featured Thomas and all-state guards Michael Jones and Casey Lester, as well as future Tennessee Wesleyan standout Nathan Blanton.

After one season at Virginia Commonwealth, Cox transferred to play for Osborne at Georgetown and was a key member of the championship team in 1998.

He was a three-time all-conference selection at Georgetown and scored 1,391 points. Cox coached briefly as an assistant at Clay County High School and now serves as transportation director for the Laurel County School System.

A Lynch graduate, Osborne went on to Morehead State before starting a successful coaching career that included 16 years as an assistant under Jim Reid. He posted a 456-84 record in 15 years as head coach and led the Tigers to 15 straight national tournaments, including runner-up finishes in 1996 and 2000 and a national championship in 1998.

He went on to coach at Tennessee Tech and Kentucky Wesleyan before returning to Georgetown as a development officer, where he works to raise money for the college.