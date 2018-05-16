Cumberlands announces local graduates

WILLIAMSBURG — University of the Cumberlands has announces graduates from Harlan County. Graduates include:

Jasmine Bickford, of Pathfork, MAT in Middle Grades Science.

Crystal Blevins, of Evarts, MAE in Literacy Specialist P-12.

Cheston Caldwell, of Bledsoe, MAT in Early Elementary Education P-5.

Clifton Caldwell, of Bledsoe, EdS in Instructional Leadership Principal All G.

Debra Cornett, of Evarts, MAT in P12 Special Ed LBD.

Megan Donahue, of Lynch, MAE in School Guidance Counselor.

Natasha Ely, of Cranks, BS in Psychology.

Ryan French, of Loyall, EdS in Director Special Education.

Mollie Grigsby, of Baxter, MAT in Early Elementary Education P-5.

Anthony Hensley, of Pathfork, MAT in Secondary Biological Sciences.

Kyle Jones, of Cranks, MAT in P12 Special Ed LBD.

Taylor Lankford, of Loyall, BSE in Early Elementary Education P-5.

Mary Lee, of Wallins, MAE in Teacher as Leader.

“We are proud of our institution and of our graduates,” said Dr. Larry Cockrum, UC president. “At Cumberlands, we are involved in molding, making, shaping and developing traditional hopes, dreams and core family values. The university family recognizes the significance of this milestone in graduates’ lives.”

