Jury recommends 215-year sentence

Commonwealth’s Attorney Parker Boggs and staff concluded a trial against Michael Howard on more than 20 criminal allegations on Tuesday, including allegations of child sexual abuse.

After a seven-day trial, the jury returned verdicts of guilty on all charges. Boggs and his staff secured convictions on 21 counts against Howard, 25, for a possible total sentence of 215 years in prison.

At the trial’s conclusion, Boggs made a statement.

“We are thankful for the jury’s consideration,” Boggs said. “This trial was a culmination of a prosecution that spanned more than a year. We hope this brings closure to the many victims of Defendant Howard’s crimes and serves to show the ability to seek maximum penalties for evil crimes through strong cases.”

After an hour of deliberation on possible penalties for such crimes, the jury recommended a cumulative sentence of 215 years in prison.

Howard is set to be sentenced at 9 a.m. on July 19, in Harlan Circuit Court.