Lady Dragons coast past Bell

Senior third baseman Jayda Young collected three hits, including a pair of doubles, as Harlan took the second seed in next week’s 52nd District Tournament with an 11-1 six-inning win Monday over visiting Bell County.

Ashley Overbay pitched a four-hitter as she matched her win total from last year with a 13-5 record. The senior lefthander struck out eight and walked none.

Haven Saylor, Overbay, Savanna Smith, Payton Bennett, AnnMarie Bianchi and Katelyn Burkhart had one single each.

Harlan (13-5) will play host to Letcher Central on Thursday and travel to Clay County on Friday to close the regular season.

———

Bell County 010 000 — 1 4 3

Harlan 312 041 — 11 9 0

Robbins, Baker (5) and Napier; Overbay and Cornett. WP — Overbay (13-5). LP — Robbins.