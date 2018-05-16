Man allegedly HHS threatens graduation

A South Carolina man is facing a charge of terroristic threatening after allegedly threatening to shoot everyone at a local high school graduation.

Felix Melquinoes Martinez, 34, of Columbia, South Carolina, was arrested at his South Carolina workplace on Wednesday.

According to a press release, Kentucky State Police Post 10 received a call on Monday from Harlan High School Principal Britt Lawson after he become aware of a threat made toward the HHS graduation on May 19. A student at HHS received a text from a man in South Carolina stating he would come to the HHS graduation and shoot everyone. The student has known this individual for about five years.

KSP Post 10 Detective William J. Howard was notified by Lawson of the complaint and began an investigation. With assistance of KSP Post 10’s Criminal Analyst Chris Daniels, the KSP was able to determine the text came from Martinez. A warrant and letter of extradition was obtained by Howard and forwarded to South Carolina authorities.

Members of a fugitive task force in Columbia arrested Martinez at his workplace on Wednesday. Martinez is charged with second-degree terroristic threatening, a Class D felony. He was also faces a firearm charge in South Carolina. He is currently lodged in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia awaiting extradition.

Martinez will be extradited back to Harlan Countyto face the terroristic threatening charge.