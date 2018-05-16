Student Citizens of the Month

Photos submitted

Brady Adkins, a junior at Harlan High School, has been named the Monticello Banking Company Student Citizen Award recipient for January. Here, Kevin Cavins, representing the bank, presents a $100 honorarium and the award to Adkins. Monticello Banking Company is dedicated to this recognition program to honor outstanding students in the Harlan County and Harlan Independent school districts. Faculty and administrators from each district nominate students demonstrating exceptional academic achievement, leadership, sports and community participation. The son of Leslie Adkins and the late Andy Adkins, Brady has been selected as a 2018 Kentucky Governor’s Scholar. He is a three-year member of the varsity cheerleading squad and a member of the Beta Club and the Future Business Leaders of America. He has a 3.8 grade point average. He traveled to Hawaii and competed with the winning All-Star cheer squad. He competed at Disney on May 11. He is considering attending the University of Kentucky, Morehead State University and Eastern Kentucky University. He is undecided on his major.

Autumn Dunaway, a senior at Harlan County High School, has been named the Monticello Banking Company Student Citizen Award recipient for January. The daughter of Jay and Stephanie Dunaway, of Cumberland, Autumn earned a composite score of 35 on the ACT; was a 2017 Governor's Scholar; placed second in the state at the Lieutenant Governor's Entrepreneurship Challenge; placed first at the post, first in the region, and third in the state Voice of Democracy Audio Essay competition; served as a Legislative Page for Sen. Johnny Ray Turner; received the University of Kentucky Book Award for outstanding junior; and has earned numerous medals in math, science, composition and quick recall at the district and regional levels of the Governor's Cup academic competitions. Dunaway is a Link Crew Leader; co-editor of the yearbook; a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, Sociedad Honoraria Hispanica, Talent Search, Gift and Talented, and academic team; and was a three-year member of the softball team. An active member of Dione Baptist Church, she volunteers with Meridzo Ministries' Shekinah Village Youth Camp, Relay for Life, Cumberland Tourism and the Kentucky Coal Mining Museum. Dunaway will attend the University of Kentucky in the fall as a Singletary Scholar in the Lewis Honors College, and plans to double major in accounting and finance.