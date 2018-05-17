Get out the vote — primary 2018

In Kentucky’s last primary election in 2016, only 20 percent of eligible voters turned out to cast their ballots, yet the outcome of elections affects us all. Therefore, taking advantage of the right to vote is important to all citizens.

May 22 is Primary Election Day when Kentuckians will be selecting candidates in various local, state and national elections including all 100 state House and 19 state Senate seats in Kentucky’s General Assembly, along with all six of Kentucky’s Congressional districts.

Members of Harlan County Farm Bureau hope every voter will make their voices heard by casting informed votes for our government leaders.

As Kentuckians, it is our responsibility to know where each candidate stands on any given issue, and just as important to let them know where we as Harlan Countians stand on those matters that affect our communities and our state.

We are facing a number of key issues at all levels of government, so it is critically important we have elected officials in office who understand the importance of agriculture and the issues confronting rural Kentucky.

Your involvement will make a difference in the process. Harlan County Farm Bureau urges you to make an impact by voting in the May 22 primary.

Don Miniard, president

Harlan Co. Farm Bureau