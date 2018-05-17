Man, woman face drug charges

A man and woman are facing drug charges after police allegedly found them in possession of methamphetamine.

Patrick Myers, 36, of Cawood, and Krystal Ward, 28, of Harlan, were arrested on Sunday.

According to a press release, a traffic stop was conducted by Harlan County Sheriff’s Office deputies in the Harlan area on Sunday. Upon making contact with the operator of the vehicle, Myers, it was discovered that he was operating on a suspended license. After field sobriety test were completed it was determined that he was under the influence and after a search of his person, methamphetamine was discovered. Through further investigation it was determined that Ward, a passenger in the vehicle, had an active Kentucky Parole Board warrant. Ward was arrested on the warrant and methamphetamine was also discovered on her.

Myers was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), operating motor vehicle under the Influence, operating on suspended operators license and failure to maintain insurance.

Ward was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

Deputies were assisted at the traffic stop by the Harlan Police Department. The case remains under investigation by Deputy Mark Saylor.