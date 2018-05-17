Rabies clinic schedule

The Harlan County Health Department is sponsoring its yearly rabies clinic. The schedule includes:

MAY 22

Fairview (next to old Ditty Coal) — 5:50 – 6 p.m.

Sunshine (Harlan Church of God) — 6:10 – 6:20 p.m.

Elcomb (Baptist church) — 6:30 – 6:45 p.m.

Teetersville (The Laurels) — 6:50 – 7:05 p.m.

Pansy Missionary Baptist Church — 7:10 – 7:25 p.m.

JUNE 5

Ages Pentecostal Church — 5:50 – 6:15 p.m.

Old Verda grade school — 6:20 – 6:40 p.m.

Old Evarts High School — 6:50 – 7:15 p.m.

Kenvir (old Tiger’s Quick Stop) — 7:20 – 7:40 p.m.

JUNE 7

Rosspoint Elementary School — 5:50 – 6:10 p.m.

Putney Post Office — 6:20 – 6:30 p.m.

Putney Bible Church — 6:35 – 6:50 p.m.

Hiram (Trinity Tabernacle) — 7 – 7:10 p.m.

JUNE 12

ChalleNGe Academy (old Hall school) — 5:50 – 6:10 p.m.

Cawood Post Office — 6:20 – 6:40 p.m.

Cawood Elementary School — 6:45 – 7 p.m.

Cranks Post Office — 7:10 – 7:25 p.m.

Other yearly vaccinations for cats and dogs are also offered at the following prices: Cats — Rabies, $5; Feline Distemper/Calicvax, $16; Feline Leukemia/Dis/Cali, $31. Dogs — Rabies, $5; Parvo, $7; Distemper/Parvo, $16; Bordetella, $13; Lyme, $39.