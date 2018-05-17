UK officially adds Montgomery to recruiting class

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky officially added its newest recruit Monday.

E.J. Montgomery, one of the top players in the current graduating class, was added to the roster after signing his letter-of-intent to play for the Wildcats next season. Montgomery verbally committed to play at Kentucky last month.

“I hope our fans understand just how good EJ is and how excited we are to have him,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said in a university release. “You’re talking about a skilled big man who can affect the game in a number of ways. EJ is the type of position-less player the game is moving towards. He can play just about anywhere and make plays on the perimeter with his skills and versatility, yet he’s got the length and the ability to finish in the post as well as anyone in this class.”

The Kentucky coach compared the 6-foot-11 forward from Marietta, Georgia, to former Wildcat and current New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis.

“What I love about him is he models his game after Anthony Davis, one of the best we’ve ever had, but wants to be his own player and carve out his legacy,” Calipari said.

Montgomery averaged 25.6 points, 13.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game as a senior at Wheeler High School. Considered a five-star prospect, Montgomery is ranked among the top 15 recruits in the nation, many of which list Montgomery as one of the top forwards in the Class of 2018.

“My goal for picking a school was to find a program that could push me as a player to reach my dream and as a person to grow — a school that made sure me and my family’s dreams became their dreams and that would push me to be my best. I’ve found that with coach Cal and the University of Kentucky,” Montgomery said. “I’m proud to be a part of the Big Blue Nation where the standard is excellence, which is what my mother and father have instilled in me.”

Montgomery joins Tyler Herro, Keldon Johnson, and Immanuel Quickley as part of next year’s incoming class considered one of the top freshman classes in the nation. Montgomery will be counted on to contribute in the post immediately.