Abner powers Barbourville past Dragons

Austin Abner drove in five runs with the help of a first-inning grand slam as Barbourville raced to a 5-1 lead after one inning on the way to a 12-2 win Wednesday over the visiting Harlan Green Dragons.

Mitchell Buchanan added a triple and two singles, scoring three runs in the Tigers’ 11-hit attack.

Buchanan gave up one run on one hit in three innings on the mound to earn the win. Connor Bain gave up one run in two innings to close the game.

Josh Knuckles led the Dragons with two singles. WIll Varner had a double. Tyler Carmical, Pedro Roman and Trevor Pryor added singles.

Varner suffered the loss as he gave up eight runs (four earned) on six hits in two innings. Carmical allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits in two innings.

Harlan (6-15) plays host to Leslie County on Friday to close the regular season.

———

Harlan 100 01 — 2 6 3

Barbourville 533 1x — 12 11 0

Varner, Carmical (3) and Knuckles; Buchanan, Cain (4) and Powers. WP — Buchanan. LP — Varner (4-3).