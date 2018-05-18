Local Sports

Home Federal Giants claim win over Braves

Colby Shepherd, Brennan Blevins, Baylor Varner and Vincent Smith each had two hits as the Home Federal Giants rolled past the VIP Braves 13-3 in Harlan Little League action Tuesday, one of three wins in four games for the Giants this week.

Nate Montanaro added a triple for the Giants. Shepherd also had a triple.

Jayce Brown pitched a two-hitter to earn the win as he gave up three runs on three hits with eight strikeouts and four walks.

Chance Sturgill, Jase Capps and Gavin Howard each had singles for the Braves. Luke Kelly and Aiden Johnson shared mound duty.

The Giants claimed a 1-0 forfeit win over the Anderson Laws and Jones Funeral Home Cubs.

Montanaro led the Giants with three hits. Blevins and Wyatt Hensley each had two hits. Shepherd and Smith had one hit each.

Shepherd, Wyatt Hensley, Sawyer Hensley and Smith shared mound duty.

Brayden McMillian led the Cubs with three hits, including a triple and double. Jaydon Sutton had two hits. Ethan Stewart added one hit.

Brayden McMillian, Barger, Stewart and Tristian McMillian saw action on the mound.

Smith had four hits and drove in five runs as the Giants defeated the Braves 16-6 on Saturday. Blevins and Montanaro each had three hits. Shepherd and Varner added two hits each.

Wyatt Hensley, Blevins and Brown saw action on the mound.

Chance Sturgill led the Braves with two hits. Luke Kelly, Jase Capps, Ethan Farley and Caiden Jackson added one hit each.

Kelly, Brody Owens and Rydge Lewis shared mound duty.

Led by Joe Hoskins, Landon Meyers and Brayden Morris with two hits each, the Doss Fuelco Yankees downed the Giants 15-7. Jake Brewer, Gunner Johnson, Chris Rouse and Will Shepherd had one hit each.

Brewer struck out six and walked one in four innings on the mound. Johnson struck out five and walked six in two innings.

Montanaro led the Giants with three hits. Wyatt Hensley had two hits. Smith and Varner added one hit each.

Varner, Montanaro, Brown and Shepherd saw action on the mound.