Dragons close year with rout of Leslie

Harlan warmed up for next week’s 52nd District Tournament with a 9-2 victory Friday over visiting Leslie County to close the regular season.

Senior right-hander Tyler Carmical pitched six strong innings to earn the win, giving up two runs (one earned) on four hits with six strikeouts and one walk. Will Varner pitched one shutout inning with two strikeouts to close the game.

Freshman outfielder Jeremiah Mills led the Dragons’ 12-hit attack with three singles. Carmical, Pedro Roman and Ethan Cornett added two singles each. Varner had a double. Jacob McCurry and Trevor Pryor added one single each.

Leslie grabbed a brief 1-0 lead in its opening at bat before the Dragons answered when Carmical walked, moved to third on Roman’s hit and scored on Burnett’s ground out.

The Dragons took control with a five-run second inning. McCurry, Cornett and Mills had back-to-back-to-back singles before Varner doubled in a run and Carmical singled in two runs. Carmical then stole second and came around to score on an error.

Cornett and Mills had singles in the sixth inning and both scored on Roman’s fielder’s choice ground out.

Harlan (7-15) plays Harlan County on Monday in the 52nd District Tournament at Middlesboro.

———

Leslie County 100 000 1 — 2 4 2

Harlan 150 102 x — 9 12 1

Adams and Spurlock; Carmical, Varner (7) and Burnett, Knuckles (3). WP — Carmical (3-3). LP — Adams.