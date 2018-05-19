Lady Tigers edge HHS in 8-inning pitchers’ duel

Ashley Overbay has given the Harlan Lady Dragons many strong performances on the mound in four years, but perhaps none so impressive as in a loss in the last regular season game of her high school career.

Overbay gave up only one hit, a triple by Emma Hurd in the first inning, but suffered a 1-0 eight-inning loss on Friday at Clay County. Overbay struck out 11 and walked one.

Clay scored the game’s only run in the eighth inning with the help of an error and a fielder’s choice grounder hit by Emma Hurd.

Hurd was just as dominant on the mound, giving up only one hit as she took over for Clay ace Brianda Owens, who recently suffered a season-ending injury.

Harlan threatened early as Kaitlyn Cornett waked and Overbay doubled in the first inning. Savanna Smith hit a blooper to right field that was caught and turned into a double play when the runner on third base was unable to get back to the bag in time.

Hannah Jones was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning and moved to second on a passed ball before being left stranded.

Harlan (13-6) will play Middlesboro on Monday at 8 p.m. in the 52nd District Tournament at Bell County.

———

Harlan 000 000 00 — 0 1 4

Clay County 000 000 01 — 1 1 0

Overbay and Cornett; Hurd and Smith. WP — Hurd. LP — Overbay (13-6).