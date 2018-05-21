A weekend for graduates

Photo by Harlan County Schools

Autumn Dunaway, one of the valedictorians at Harlan County High School, was congratulated by Harlan County Schools Supt. Brent Roark during graduation ceremonies on Sunday at the school.

Photo by Missy Bianchi

Harlan High School seniors Ashley Overbay (left) and AnnMarie Bianchi showed off their art work on their graduation cap following ceremonies Saturday at the Harlan Baptist Church.

Photo by Harlan County Schools

Harlan County High School senior Skylar Wynn delivered the invocation during the HCHS graduation.

Photo by Harlan County Schools

The Harlan County High School choir performed several songs during the graduation ceremonies on Sunday.

Photo by Harlan County Schools

Several Harlan County High School graduates showed off their diplomas during the ceremony Sunday at the HCHS gym.

Photo by David Overbay

Members of the Harlan Musettes performed Saturday during graduation ceremonies at the Harlan Baptist Church.