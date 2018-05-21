Baxter man killed after incident with police officers

A shooting involving police officers left one person dead on Sunday.

According to a press release, Kentucky State Police detectives were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting incident on Sunday that took place at a residence located on Country Estates Road in Baxter. The preliminary investigation indicated that at approximately 2:45 p.m., two troopers arrived at the residence on Country Estates Road investigating a complaint. Upon the troopers’ arrival, a male subject later identified as Bradley J. Grant, 36, of Baxter, fled on foot inside the residence. Troopers then pursued Grant.

As troopers entered the residence, they were confronted by Grant, who had a shotgun in his possession and began walking toward both troopers. The troopers then gave Grant several loud verbal commands to drop his weapon. Grant refused and a trooper then fired his service weapon, striking Grant.

Grant was transported from the scene to Harlan ARH Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No troopers were injured during the incident. Both troopers have been placed on administrative leave which is standard protocol in all officer involved shootings.

The KSP Critical Incident Response Team is continuing the investigation.