HCHS runners compete in state meet

The Harlan County Black Bears faced some of the state’s best track and field programs, and a challenge from Mother Nature, at the Class 3A state championship Saturday at the UK Track and Field Complex.

“Conditions were crazy, but I felt like these kids gave their best,” Harlan County coach Ryan Vitatoe said. “I’m very proud of them and proud to lead this program. The last time we were in 3A, we had no qualifiers. This group proved for everyone that comes behind them that we can compete with anyone.

“I’m very proud of these kids for the season they’ve had and to be able to complete it at the state meet. Many of this group were first-time qualifiers, and there were some jitters, but I think they performed well.”

Seniors Jake Bush and Alex Lewis capped their careers by participating in the shot put and 800-meter run, respectively. Bush placed 24th with a best throw of 37 feet, 6.25 inches. Lewis was 22nd with a time of 2:15.64.

“I’m very happy for Alex and Jake to end their careers in Lexington. They’ve been major building blocks in my program, and I’m happy they were able to be here,” Vitatoe said.

Junior Amber Allen participated in the pole vault but didn’t clear a height on the slick runway.

“Amber did a great job this season. On average for the year, she was a foot higher on her vaults,” Vitatoe said. “She’s got a bright future ahead of her. It was a great experience for her to vault against the best the state has to offer.”

The girls 4 x 100-meter relay team was disqualified due to an exchange zone violation, an error for which the coach took responsibility.

“I wanted to be a little more aggressive, to try and shave off a little more time, and that decision led to our disqualification on an exchange zone,” he said. “That was a coaching call, and that falls on me. This result takes nothing away from the kind of year these girls had. They’ve run some of the fastest times we’ve seen in this county in very long time, and I’m proud of them.”

Male edged Tates Creek for the girls team title at the Class 3A meet on Saturday, leaving the Commodores left to wonder what might have been if one event had transpired differently, according to a Herald Leader report.

The Bulldogs won their third consecutive team championship and sixth overall after finishing with 75.5 points in the final standings, only 4.5 more than the Commodores. Tates Creek’s disqualification in the 4-by-200 meter relay and the loss of a potential 10 points for what would have been a victory ended their chances.

Trinity, St. Xavier, Male and Henry Clay took the top four spots in the boys state meet.