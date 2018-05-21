What do you do when the love ends?

Romance movies always show what it’s like to fall into love, but you never see one showing what it feels like to fall out of love, do you?

For some people, falling in love is the best feeling in the world. The littlest things always mean the most. From the long cuddles, to the little kisses he leaves on your forehead. Just looking into his sleepy blue eyes as you run your hand through his hair is special. But, one day everything changes and all the love drains from both of you.

All those days you sat together laughing till your faces ached fades to dark with gloomy days ahead and tears running down yourcheeks. You no longer take those late drives to get that tasty chocolate milkshake. The play fights and giggles turn to screaming and shoving.

You spend countless nights holding yourself, crying because you no longer have your person to hold you while you’re upset. You cradle yourself at the bottom of the shower attempting to wash your pain away with the hot water.

Everyone talks about the little butterflies when you see your boyfriend, how they’re always there making you happy. Nobody talks about after they are gone, when you no longer love the things you once did. You can no longer stomach the thought of the food you once shared together. Your favorite book just sits on your side table with a light coat of dust on its cover.

You no longer enjoy painting your breathtaking canvases. You can never seem to pick up your pencil to write those wonderful words you once wrote. The songs you guys once sang together come on and you change the station. There is no singing.

You always try to replace them. You look for them in every person you meet. You just can’t seem to find anyone else who makes your heart skip a beat like they did when they looked into your eyes. No one seems to make you laugh like they did. When you pass each other on the street, you turn your head. Your heart aches as you can no longer bear to look them in the face.

Everyone talks about how falling in love is the best feeling in the world. Sometimes it is. But the aftermath is never as beautiful. The pain changes you as a person. It changes the outlook you have on life. Because the truth is, love can destroy you in the end.

———

Haley Surgener is a junior at Harlan County High School and is a member of the Bear Tracks newspaper staff and a student in the communications/creative writing class at HCHS. This is a continuing series of columns produced by student writers.