Annual Relay for Life events coming up

Relay for Life has a couple of big events coming up, with the Cancer Survivor’s Dinner on June 11, and the Relay for Life event itself scheduled for June 15.

Harlan County Relay for Life Committee Member Kimberly Blanton explained how the events will unfold.

“The Survivor’s Dinner is at 6 p.m. on June 11 at the Harlan Depot,” Blanton said. “All survivors or current warriors are welcome. They’re also invited to bring a guest.”

Blanton said those planning to attend the dinner should let Rose Lankford know so the cooks will know how many people to prepare dinner for. Lankford can be found at Rax restaurant in Harlan.

“Rax is coordinating our Survivor’s Dinner this year,” Blanton said.

The big event is on June 15 at Huff Park.

“It’s going to be from 6 p.m. until 2 a.m.,” Blanton said. “Relay for Life is an event where the community comes together to raise money to fight cancer. Harlan County has a goal of $50,000 this year. At the event we recognize the survivors and caregivers…we have music, games for the children, it’s a family-friendly event.”

At 10 p.m., the Luminaria Ceremony takes place.

“That (ceremony) is very touching,” Blanton said.

In addition to the Luminaria Ceremony, the event will feature all sorts of entertainment, including live music from Brooklyn Collins, Laci Deaton and the Big Thunder Kissin’ Radio Band. There will also be an Elvis impersonator contest, guest speakers and games.

“Anybody who wants to join us in kicking cancer’s butt, I encourage them to either get in touch with Liz Couch or any of the other committee members,” Blanton said. “You can form a team. A team can be one person or it can be 50 people. The more people we have fighting, the closer we’re going to be to a cure.”